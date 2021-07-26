CSM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 41,231 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,534,000. Biogen makes up approximately 1.6% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,828,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 18.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.28.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $333.97. 30,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,081. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

