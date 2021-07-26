CSM Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.52. 208,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,174,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

