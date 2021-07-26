CSM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 110,098 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,098 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,000. Walmart makes up about 2.1% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.17. 224,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,469,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.20. The stock has a market cap of $398.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

