CSM Advisors LLC Invests $9.64 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Marriott International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.55. The stock had a trading volume of 48,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,057. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.15 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

