CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $11.60 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 165,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,000. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,653,486. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $244.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

