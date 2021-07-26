CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $9.95 Million Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,880. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

