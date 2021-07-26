CSM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 189,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,678,000. Dell Technologies accounts for 2.3% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

DELL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.38. 10,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.11 and a one year high of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,308,190 shares of company stock valued at $330,298,879 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

