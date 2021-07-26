CSM Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,780,000. Celanese comprises about 1.7% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Celanese as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 121,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after buying an additional 128,201 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,616. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $171.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.49.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

