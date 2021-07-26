CSM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 118,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,546,000. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.5% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $3,139,017. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.67. 52,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,648. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

