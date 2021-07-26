CSM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMTC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,941. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.38.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

