Css Llc/Il Buys 6,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Stock

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $22,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Css Llc/Il acquired 1,324 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $5,137.12.

On Monday, July 19th, Css Llc/Il acquired 75,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $270,720.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Css Llc/Il purchased 8,511 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $32,512.02.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Css Llc/Il purchased 13,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $51,876.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Css Llc/Il purchased 52,764 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $213,694.20.

On Thursday, July 8th, Css Llc/Il purchased 3,310 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $13,173.80.

Shares of NYSE MIE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.88. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,529. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIE. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 341,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 168,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

