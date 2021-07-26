Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.50. 759,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,596. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

