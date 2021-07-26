Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.35.
NYSE:CMI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.50. 759,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,596. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.51.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
