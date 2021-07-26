Curate Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Curate has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and $1.09 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curate has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002537 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.67 or 0.00820447 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,566,512 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.