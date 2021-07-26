CUTcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $227.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $23.11 million and approximately $227.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00049041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002270 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00227565 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00030160 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 146,365,308 coins and its circulating supply is 142,365,308 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

