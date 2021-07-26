Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Up 3.5%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.62 and last traded at $49.62. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 224,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $880.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.79.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 23.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the first quarter valued at $9,778,000.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

