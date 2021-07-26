CVCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $10.67 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $10.67 million and $113,630.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00037693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00112769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00132349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,833.72 or 0.99768720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.94 or 0.00819401 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

