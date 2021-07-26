CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $130,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVI opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

