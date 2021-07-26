CVR Partners (UAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $59.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $68.80.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

