CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.59% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $20.22 on Monday. CVRx has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Get CVRx alerts:

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.