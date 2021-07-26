CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVRX. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get CVRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $20.22 on Monday. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.