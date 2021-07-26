CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Top Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00051266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00356981 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,722.38 or 0.99846610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00064028 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

