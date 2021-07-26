CyberMiles Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $902,022.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00349214 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,836.23 or 0.99972767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00069093 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

