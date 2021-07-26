Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

CLXPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cybin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLXPF opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $445.59 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. Cybin has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

