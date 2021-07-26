CYCLUB Price Tops $0.0261 on Top Exchanges (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CYCLUB has a total market cap of $15.00 million and $463,967.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CYCLUB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00038042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00115332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00133764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,098.01 or 0.99470231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.26 or 0.00828329 BTC.

CYCLUB Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

