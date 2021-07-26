D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 188,272 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 598.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,272 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of LiveRamp worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $41.39 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.34.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

