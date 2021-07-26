D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 302,328 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 697.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,328 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Rollins worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 285,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Rollins by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 82.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

