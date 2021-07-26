D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 31,855 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of SEI Investments worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $2,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 144,221 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

