D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 341,970 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,970 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.36% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 176,123 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 937,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNDA. Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

