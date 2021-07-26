D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,402 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of Acuity Brands worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 249.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,375,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,132,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 34.3% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 50,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

NYSE:AYI opened at $167.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

