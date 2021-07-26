D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,338,872 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,338,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNGU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $119,609,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $43,048,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $36,202,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $32,890,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $31,987,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

