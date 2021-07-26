D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 305.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,984 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 216,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,064,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $172.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $172.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

