D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 126,692 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,692 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,514,529.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,857.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

