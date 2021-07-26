D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 457,112 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 1,015.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,112 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ballard Power Systems worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $10,588,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDP. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.76 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

