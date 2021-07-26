D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 288,741 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,565,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 88,795 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in CRH by 9.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

CRH stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83. CRH plc has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $53.28.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.