D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of MEDNAX worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MD. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in MEDNAX by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 191,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MEDNAX by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter.

MD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

MD stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.88.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

