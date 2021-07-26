D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,419 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.42% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $14,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 189,835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $277,681.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $68.11 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.