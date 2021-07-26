D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,469 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ceridian HCM worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,142,811. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $100.35 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

