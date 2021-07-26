D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 2.15% of Triple-S Management worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 93,247 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth $1,987,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $23.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $562.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

