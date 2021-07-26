D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ingersoll Rand worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

NYSE:IR opened at $48.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.48 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.33.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

