D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,770 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.18% of Celestica worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Celestica by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 123,051 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Celestica by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celestica by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 423,179 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $7.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.