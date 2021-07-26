D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.75% of The Manitowoc worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE MTW opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.93, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.45. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. Research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

