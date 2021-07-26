D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 144,920 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Gildan Activewear worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after buying an additional 5,640,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after buying an additional 402,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,633,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,991,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.8% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,334,000 after buying an additional 81,138 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -246.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

