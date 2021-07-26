D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $12.28 Million Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,767 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.56% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after buying an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after buying an additional 337,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after buying an additional 254,133 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 202,796 shares during the period.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

PBH stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.