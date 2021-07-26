D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $12.85 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.24% of ManpowerGroup worth $12,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $112.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.73.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

