D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $13.05 Million Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,650 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.19% of Tivity Health worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TVTY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Tivity Health stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -175.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.50.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Equities analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

