D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $13.30 Million Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329,506 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tenaris worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,289,000 after purchasing an additional 796,319 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tenaris by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 720,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,142 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 561,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 361,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tenaris by 983.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 310,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 282,300 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of TS stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.