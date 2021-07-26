D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $13.59 Million Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,388 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 447,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

RCKT stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.83. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.