D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $14.41 Million Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,208 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.54% of SVMK worth $14,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SVMK by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the first quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in SVMK by 285.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 27,528 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SVMK by 109.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 299,050 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of SVMK opened at $21.55 on Monday. SVMK Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $136,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

