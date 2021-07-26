D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $14.52 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Envista worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,955. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVST stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

