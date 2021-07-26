D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $14.83 Million Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 575,562 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.92% of ImmunoGen worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 369,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.58 on Monday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.31.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

